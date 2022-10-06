Buhari pledges to address Diri’s request on OML 46, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to address the request for the return of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 46 to Bayelsa state by the governor, Sen. Douye Diri. The President made the pledge yesterday at the Presidential Villa after a meeting with the governor, his immediate predecessor, Sen. Seriake Dickson, His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete- Spiff and the Chairman of the State’s Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President assured thegovernorthat he would address his two other requests including the take-over of BayelsaStateMedicalUniversity and a speedy completion of three major federal roads in each of the state’s three Senatorial districts.
Related Articles
Nigeria’s democracy yet to fulfil MKO’s dream – Gani Adams
The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday said the current democratic system in the country is yet to fulfil the lofty dreams of the late Chief MKO Abiola. Speaking in Lagos at the anniversary of June 12 organised by the Oodua Peo-ples Congress (OPC), Adams said late Abiola’s victory in the 1993 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US court blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies
A US appeals court has temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s plans for a vaccine mandate for businesses. The law would require workers at private companies with more than 100 employees to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly, reports the BBC. But the court found “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gum disease raises colon cancer risk
Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that people with periodontal (gum) disease have a higher risk of polyps, which could lead to colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer. Findings of the new study were published in the journal; ‘Cancer Prevention Research’. Periodontal (gum) disease, which was common but fairly preventable, was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)