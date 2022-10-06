News

Buhari pledges to address Diri’s request on OML 46, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to address the request for the return of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 46 to Bayelsa state by the governor, Sen. Douye Diri. The President made the pledge yesterday at the Presidential Villa after a meeting with the governor, his immediate predecessor, Sen. Seriake Dickson, His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete- Spiff and the Chairman of the State’s Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President assured thegovernorthat he would address his two other requests including the take-over of BayelsaStateMedicalUniversity and a speedy completion of three major federal roads in each of the state’s three Senatorial districts.

 

Our Reporters

