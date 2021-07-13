Buhari pledges to implement APRM Agenda 2063 peer review’s outcome

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration would implement the outcome of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Agenda 2063 process soon to commence in the country.

The President gave this assurance Tuesday in the Presidential Villa during the launch of Nigeria’s Second Review Country Self-Assessment Report and Flag–off of the Validation of the Report at the six geo-political zones of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President recalled that Nigeria was first peer reviewed in 2008 and since then has recorded tremendous success in the implementation of the National Programme of Action as recommended.

The President, who described the review as timely, explained that his government, with its change mantra agenda, has overhauled, revitalized and institutionalised its machinery for a successful conduct of the second peer review of the country.

“Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the African continent over the next 50 years with a strong mandate on NEPAD and APRM.

“This is in an attempt to build on and seek the acceleration of the implementation of past and present continental initiatives for the growth and sustainable development of the African continent.

“This exercise will be a strong reference point in the nation’s history, a source of courage and positive drive for this initiative that is aimed at consolidating the strides of this present administration.

“In addition, this administration has been very supportive and will continue to support the APRM Process in Nigeria knowing the importance of the process which enhances transparency and good governance, strengthens our democracy, identifies and addresses critical challenges as well as promotes all-inclusiveness,” he said.

