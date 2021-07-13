News

Buhari pledges to implement APRM Agenda 2063 peer review’s outcome

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration would implement the outcome of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Agenda 2063 process soon to commence in the country.

The President gave this assurance Tuesday in the Presidential Villa during the launch of Nigeria’s Second Review Country Self-Assessment Report and Flag–off of the Validation of the Report at the six geo-political zones of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President recalled that Nigeria was first peer reviewed in 2008 and since then has recorded tremendous success in the implementation of the National Programme of Action as recommended.

The President, who described the review as timely, explained that his government, with its change mantra agenda, has overhauled, revitalized and institutionalised its machinery for a successful conduct of the second peer review of the country.

“Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the African continent over the next 50 years with a strong mandate on NEPAD and APRM.

“This is in an attempt to build on and seek the acceleration of the implementation of past and present continental initiatives for the growth and sustainable development of the African continent.

“This exercise will be a strong reference point in the nation’s history, a source of courage and positive drive for this initiative that is aimed at consolidating the strides of this present administration.

“In addition, this administration has been very supportive and will continue to support the APRM Process in Nigeria knowing the importance of the process which enhances transparency and good governance, strengthens our democracy, identifies and addresses critical challenges as well as promotes all-inclusiveness,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos East: Mascot Kalu hails Abiru

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Chief of Staff to Abia State government, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu, has congratulated the APC candidate in last Saturday’s senatorial byelection in Lagos East senatorial district, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, on his landslide victory.   Describing Abiru as a seasoned and experienced professional with passion for humanity, Secretary of the […]
News

Nothing evil about Kayanmata aphrodisiac – Elohor Ovite

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In recent times, the number of people in the business of aphrodisiacs has greatly increased, leading to several speculations and postulations. Interestingly enough, women seem to be dominating the terrain, raising questions over herbs they use. The most common herb which has come under scrutiny is the Kayanmata herb used by many., Speaking recently in […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Stop harassing youths, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives have admonished the Federal Government on the need to handle issues arising from the recent #End- SARS protests with utmost caution and show respect for the youth.   The PDP caucus cautioned that government must follow all democratic principles in dealing with those […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica