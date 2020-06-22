Buhari: Polio-free status, a hard won battle

P

resident Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent achievement of a Wild Polio Virus Free status by the country as a hard won battle.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President who congratulated Nigerians on the joyous occasion appreciated all partners, local and international, for their relentless efforts in ensuring the clean health bill.

According to Buhari, the achievement reflected the resilient spirit of Nigerians, particularly the capacity of hardworking men and women in the health industry, who drew resources and support from multiple sectors to deal a final blow to the deadly virus.

“This achievement is not only one of the great successes of this generation of Nigerians but also one of the obvious dividends of this administration, which is consistent with our progressive investment in the health of our people since 2015.

“This landmark achievement is also a promise kept to all Nigerians. As you will recall that in August 2015, barely three months after we assumed office, I promised Nigerians that: ‘My government shall provide the necessary resources and commitment required to strengthen the health system, routine immunization and ensure the country is certified Polio free.’’

He recalled that in 2016, the country suffered a major setback in the polio eradication efforts with the outbreak of the Wild Polio Virus in Borno State, after about two years without any case, and he promptly directed the immediate release of N9.8billion to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to contain the outbreak.

