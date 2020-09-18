Buhari: Politicians, security agents must behave responsibly

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised political parties, candidates and security agents to behave responsibly in tomorrow’s governorship election in Edo State. Buhari, in a message to voters, political parties, election officials and security personnel, reiterated his stance that: “I am passionately committed to free and fair elections, but my own commitment is not enough if other actors at ground zero refuse to abide by the rules.” According to him, “I want to see democratic standards in the country raised higher at every level, but these cannot be achieved when politicians resort to do-or-die methods to gain power by any means or machination.

“The do-or-die mentality to politics is a threat to free and fair elections because the actors are more focused on winning than caring about a fair outcome that reflects the will of the people.” The President, according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shebu, appealed to all political parties and their candidates to behave peacefully and respect law and order.

He also advised election officials and security agents “to remain neutral to ensure free and fair elections and avoid any action(s) capable of compromising the integrity of the elections.” He stressed that “conducting free and fair elections is one of my main concerns for our democracy, and I want this commitment to be one of the legacies I will leave behind when I depart office.”

