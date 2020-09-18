News Top Stories

Buhari: Politicians, security agents must behave responsibly

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised political parties, candidates and security agents to behave responsibly in tomorrow’s governorship election in Edo State. Buhari, in a message to voters, political parties, election officials and security personnel, reiterated his stance that: “I am passionately committed to free and fair elections, but my own commitment is not enough if other actors at ground zero refuse to abide by the rules.” According to him, “I want to see democratic standards in the country raised higher at every level, but these cannot be achieved when politicians resort to do-or-die methods to gain power by any means or machination.

“The do-or-die mentality to politics is a threat to free and fair elections because the actors are more focused on winning than caring about a fair outcome that reflects the will of the people.” The President, according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shebu, appealed to all political parties and their candidates to behave peacefully and respect law and order.

He also advised election officials and security agents “to remain neutral to ensure free and fair elections and avoid any action(s) capable of compromising the integrity of the elections.” He stressed that “conducting free and fair elections is one of my main concerns for our democracy, and I want this commitment to be one of the legacies I will leave behind when I depart office.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCC: Telcos record 9,077 service outages in 3 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Major mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country recorded 9,077 cases of service outages on their networks between April and June this year, the regulator has disclosed. This resulted in poor quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for the consumers within the period. Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management (ECSM) of the Nigerian Communications […]
News

NCC raises the alarm over rising internet fraud

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned telecommunications subscribers in the country to be wary of the latest wave of internet fraud known as phishing. NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, who gave this warning in a statement released yesterday, said this is being perpetrated through voice calls to the victims. According to him, […]
News Top Stories

Polaris Bank MD retires, thanks CBN, staff for support

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, has announced his retirement, having completed his second twoyear tenure at the helm of the bank.   In a farewell message to the staff of the Bank, Abiru explained that having served meritoriously in the banking industry for nearly three decades, he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: