Buhari postpones London medical trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his trip to London for medical checkup. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. No reason was given for the sudden postponement. The statement reads: “The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today (Friday, June 25) has been postponed. ‘‘A new date will be announced in due course.” Adesina had on Thursday announced that the President would proceed to London on Friday for a scheduled medical follow-up. He was expected to stay for about three weeks with his return planned for the middle of July before the postponement.
Related Articles
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work, Says Mervik Haums
Taking a leap into the entrepreneurial world can be a little intimidating at first, especially if you follow the age-old belief that a majority of startups fail. But the truth is, startup failure rates aren’t really that high, provided the right set of tactics are used to start off strong. So, what is it that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LASU blames non-remittance of deductions for drop in subvention, IGR
Againstthebackdropof allegation of default in non-remittance of staff’s salary deductions to cooperative societies preferred against the management of the Lagos State University (LASU), and the attendant controversy, the management has explained that this was caused by the shortfall in the state government’s monthly subvention and the significant drop in the university’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NECO gets Acting Registrar
The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council. The appointment in a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani followed the death of the Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma on Monday, June 1, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)