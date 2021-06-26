News Top Stories

Buhari postpones London medical trip

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his trip to London for medical checkup. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. No reason was given for the sudden postponement. The statement reads: “The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today (Friday, June 25) has been postponed. ‘‘A new date will be announced in due course.” Adesina had on Thursday announced that the President would proceed to London on Friday for a scheduled medical follow-up. He was expected to stay for about three weeks with his return planned for the middle of July before the postponement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work, Says Mervik Haums

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Taking a leap into the entrepreneurial world can be a little intimidating at first, especially if you follow the age-old belief that a majority of startups fail. But the truth is, startup failure rates aren’t really that high, provided the right set of tactics are used to start off strong. So, what is it that […]
News

LASU blames non-remittance of deductions for drop in subvention, IGR

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Againstthebackdropof allegation of default in non-remittance of staff’s salary deductions to cooperative societies preferred against the management of the Lagos State University (LASU), and the attendant controversy, the management has explained that this was caused by the shortfall in the state government’s monthly subvention and the significant drop in the university’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) […]
News

NECO gets Acting Registrar

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council. The appointment in a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani followed the death of the Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma on Monday, June 1, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica