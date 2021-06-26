Buhari postpones London medical trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his trip to London for medical checkup. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. No reason was given for the sudden postponement. The statement reads: “The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today (Friday, June 25) has been postponed. ‘‘A new date will be announced in due course.” Adesina had on Thursday announced that the President would proceed to London on Friday for a scheduled medical follow-up. He was expected to stay for about three weeks with his return planned for the middle of July before the postponement.

