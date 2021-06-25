News

Buhari postpones medical trip to London

The medical follow-up trip of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, has been postponed.
No reason was given for the postponement.
However, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement Friday said “a new date will be announced in due course”.
Adesina in an earlier statement on Thursday had announced that the president, who was in London in April for a three week medical leave, would be embarking on another medical tour that would have seen him stay away from the country for about three weeks.
The president was expected “back in the country during the second week of July, 2021,” the statement had stated.

