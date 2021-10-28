News

Buhari prays for peace in Nigeria at Madinah

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari observed a brief stopover me n Madinah to pray for return of peace in Nigeria as he continues his visit to Saudi Arabia. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President observed his evening prayers and engaged in intense prayers, along with his entourage for the return of peace and security all over Nigeria and the world at large.

The President who had earlier been received at the Prince Muhammad Abdulaziz Airport, Madinah by the Deputy Governor of the Region, Prince Sa’ud Al-Faisal spent quality time at the Mosque of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, Islam’s second holiest, engaging in prayers and recitation of the Holy Qur’an. Buhari and the delegation prayed for the well-being of the nation and its people and for the full restoration of peace and security in Nigerian and around the globe. Prayers for the economy, ravaged by the pandemic to fully recover for the benefit of the nation and its people were also offered.

Our Reporters

