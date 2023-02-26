News Top Stories

Buhari predicts victory for party, Tinubu

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday voted candidates on the platform of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential and National Assembly polls.
This came as he declared support for the sole female governorship candidate in the country, Aisha Binani, who is on the ballot for the gubernatorial seat of Adamawa State.
According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, alongside his wife, Aisha in Daura, Katsina State, displayed his ballot paper, with thumb print for the ruling party.
He indicated to the party leaders that he had affirmed his preferred candidates at the polls.
Buhari, his wife and other family members at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003, voting for the APC affirmed that he had always supported the candidature of his party, Bola Tinubu, the statement affirmed.
He said: “I am very impressed because I have seen how the people turned up. I am very impressed and very happy. Well, the candidate I voted for I have already mentioned him in many states in Nasarawa, Katsina and Sokoto.
“All over the places, I mentioned my favourite candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, and I believe my constituency will elect him 100 per cent”.
He advised Nigerians to ensure that their rights to vote were always respected.
“Nigerians should make sure that they are respected; that means that the candidate they want to vote for they are allowed to vote for him,’ he said
The President expressed concern that only one female emerged as gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Aisha Ahmed Binani, urging support for the candidate.
His words: “It is a pity there is only one female candidate from Adamawa State. So, the electorate should kindly follow our party.”
Asked how he felt that it was the first time since 2003 that he was not on the ballot paper, the President said: “It is very exciting. I look at those who are competing and some of them are so agitated and they didn’t know that I tried three times and ended up in the Supreme Court three times.
“The fourth time, I said ‘God dey’ and God sent technology, Permanent Voters Card. So, no fraudulent person can claim anything,’’ he stated.
According to the President: “APC will win, from Daura to Lagos.’’

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu pledges support for victims of #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu has promised to assist tenants and shop owners at the looted Circle Mall in Lekki by hoodlums who hijacked #EndSARS protest and burnt scores of shops and stores.   New Telegraph gathered that hoodlums who went on rampage on Wednesday October 21, looted property worth billions of naira […]
News

Tears as illegal structures falls to demolition bulldozers in Mpape

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Tears flowed yesterday when Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) bulldozers rolled into the Mpape community removing about 2,000 roadside shanties, containers and other illegal structures said to be obstructing traffic flow. This came after over three months of notices and warnings had been given to those concerned. The bulldozers invaded the community as early as […]
News

JUST IN: Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to US Supreme Court

Posted on Author Reporter

    The US Supreme Court is to include a black female justice for the first time in its 233-year history after the Senate confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nine-member bench. Three Republicans crossed the aisle to seal her appointment by a vote of 53 to 47, reports the BBC. Justice Jackson’s appointment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica