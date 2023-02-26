Buhari predicts victory for party, Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday voted candidates on the platform of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

This came as he declared support for the sole female governorship candidate in the country, Aisha Binani, who is on the ballot for the gubernatorial seat of Adamawa State.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, alongside his wife, Aisha in Daura, Katsina State, displayed his ballot paper, with thumb print for the ruling party.

He indicated to the party leaders that he had affirmed his preferred candidates at the polls.

Buhari, his wife and other family members at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003, voting for the APC affirmed that he had always supported the candidature of his party, Bola Tinubu, the statement affirmed.

He said: “I am very impressed because I have seen how the people turned up. I am very impressed and very happy. Well, the candidate I voted for I have already mentioned him in many states in Nasarawa, Katsina and Sokoto.

“All over the places, I mentioned my favourite candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, and I believe my constituency will elect him 100 per cent”.

He advised Nigerians to ensure that their rights to vote were always respected.

“Nigerians should make sure that they are respected; that means that the candidate they want to vote for they are allowed to vote for him,’ he said

The President expressed concern that only one female emerged as gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Aisha Ahmed Binani, urging support for the candidate.

His words: “It is a pity there is only one female candidate from Adamawa State. So, the electorate should kindly follow our party.”

Asked how he felt that it was the first time since 2003 that he was not on the ballot paper, the President said: “It is very exciting. I look at those who are competing and some of them are so agitated and they didn’t know that I tried three times and ended up in the Supreme Court three times.

“The fourth time, I said ‘God dey’ and God sent technology, Permanent Voters Card. So, no fraudulent person can claim anything,’’ he stated.

According to the President: “APC will win, from Daura to Lagos.’’

