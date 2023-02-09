News

Buhari prepares for May 29 handover, sets up presidential transition council

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of the May 29 handover to the next administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council.

The development was announced on Thursday in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The presidential transition council will coordinate the activities geared towards ensuring smooth transition of power from the current administration to the next.

The presidential election is scheduled for February 25.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme,” the statement reads.

The council will be chaired by the SGF, while members include the head of the civil service of the federation, solicitor-general of the federation, and permanent secretary of the ministry of justice.

Other members include permanent secretaries from the ministries of defence, interior, finance, foreign affairs, and information.

The council will also have representatives from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), special duties and inter-governmental affairs, cabinet affairs office, office of the SGF, and the state house.

The National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Director-General of the Department of State Services, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, and two representatives nominated by the president-elect will also be members of the transition council.

The council will be inaugurated on February 14 by the SGF and “members are expected to attend the inauguration in person”.

Bassey also said the president has signed an executive order approving a framework to support the smooth transition of power.

“Also, the President has signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions,” the statement reads.

“A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalisation of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
