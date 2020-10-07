News Top Stories

Buhari presents 2021 Appropriation Bill to NASS tomorrow

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari will lay the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8. President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this while reading the letter from President Buhari, stating his intention to present the budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

 

Buhari, in the letter read at yesterday’s plenary, said: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

 

“While I look forward to addressing the joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard.” The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, last week, approved a N13.08 trillion appropriation proposal for the 2021 fiscal year.

 

The government projected to collect the total sum of N7.89 trillion as revenue while it pegged the total deficit for the 2021 fiscal year at N4.489 trillion. In the budget assumptions; benchmark for crude price was put as $40 per barrel while the daily crude production was pegged at 1.86 million barrels per day.

 

The exchange rate was projected at N379 per dollar as the government projected 3% GDP growth and 11.95% inflation rate for the 2021 fiscal year. Meanwhile, the Senate will, today, consider and approve the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari backs 12-month ECOWAS deadline for Mali junta

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday backed the resolution of the ECOWAS Heads of State to mandate the military junta in Mali to complete transition to democratic rule within the next 12 months. ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali and former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, had recently reported that the junta had proposed a three-year transition period before […]
News

I’m at a loss over Osinowo’s death, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday said he was yet to recover from the shock from the death of the lawmaker representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died last week Monday at the age of 64. The governor who led members of the State’s Executive Council (SEC) to commiserate with the widow […]
News

APC: PGF calls on Buhari, govs to expedite delivery of electoral promises

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leaders of the party to expedite action on the delivery of electoral promises made to Nigerians.   This charge came on the heels of fuel pump price and electricity tariff increase. In a teleconference meeting, the governors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: