Buhari presents Osun APC guber flag to Oyetola

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the Osun State governorship flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Governor Gboyega Oyetola in a brief ceremony in the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President assured that the party was committed to furthering the developmental strides in the state.

The President, who expressed the hope that he would be available at the party’s grand finale rallies in Osun State ahead of the July 16 polls in the state, commended the performance of the incumbent, “who used the APC flag for serving the people tirelessly in his first term in office,” adding that he has confidence in the party winning the election, fairly and squarely in the coming week.

 

