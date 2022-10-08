Buhari presents record N20.51trn 2023 budget

…earmarks N5.35trn for capital expenditure

…proposes N6.31trn for debt service

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday presented to a joint session of the National Assembly, the 2023 Appropriation Bill with a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion and a deficit of 10.78 trillion. The proposed budget comprises: Statutory Transfers of N744.11 billion; Non-debt Recurrent Costs of N8.27 trillion; Personnel Costs of N4.99 trillion; while Pensions, Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits are expected to gulp N854.8 billion.

In addition, the government has earmarked the sum of N1.11trillion for Overheads; N5.35 trillion for Capital Expenditure including the capital component of Statutory Transfers; N6.31 trillion for Debt Service and a Sinking Fund of N247.73 billion to retire certain maturing bonds. The proposed budget which was drawn from the 2023 to 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper is predicated on some key parameters, including an oil price benchmark of 70 US Dollars per barrel; daily oil production estimate of 1.69 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); exchange rate of 435.57 Naira per US Dollar and a projected GDP growth rate of 3.75 percent and 17.16 percent inflation rate. Addressing the lawmakers, President Buhari said that the 2023 Budget was prepared amidst a very challenging world economy that has been weakened by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation, high crude oil prices resulting in huge cost of PMS subsidy and negative spillover effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He noted that many economies around the world are currently contending with fiscal instability, slow growth, food crisis, and high interest rates. Buhari explained that the deficit of N10.78 trillion which represents 4.78 percent of estimated GDP is above the three (3) percent threshold set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007. “As envisaged by the law, we need to exceed this threshold considering the need to continue to tackle the existential security challenges facing the country. “We plan to finance the deficit mainly by new borrowings totalling N8.80trn, N206.18bn from Privatization Proceeds and 1.77trn drawdowns on bilateral/ multilateral loans secured for specific development projects/programmes.

“Like many other countries, our economy faces headwinds from low revenues, high inflation, exchange rate depreciation and insecurity. However, Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product grew by 3.54 percent in the second quarter of 2022, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of growth. Our interventionist and reflationary measures have been very effective and impactful. We must however continue to work towards achieving much higher levels of growth, especially given our high population growth rate, so that the average Nigerian can truly feel the impact of planned economic growth,” he said.

The President said that despite the efforts of his government, unemployment, underemployment, and poverty rates have remained high. According to him, the government is currently implementing several skills development programmes and work opportunity programmes to enhance the employability of Nigerian youths and tackle the troubling level of youth unemployment. He noted that while it is evident that the economy still faces significant challenges, the situation could have been worse without the implementation of some of these programmes in the country.

Buhari also proposed N470 billion for the revitalisation and salary enhancements in tertiary institutions. He said his government is dismayed by the crisis that has led to the shutdown of public universities in the country. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since February 14, over the government’s failure to implement the 2009 agreement and dispute over the IPPIS.

He stated that to resolve the problem, the government has “provided a total of N470.0bn in the 2023 budget from our constrained resources, for revitalisation and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions.” The President stated that government alone cannot finance tertiary education, noting that in other countries, tertiary education is financed by the government and the people. “It is instructive to note that today Government alone cannot provide the resources required for funding tertiary education. “In most countries, the cost of education is jointly shared between the government and the people, especially at the tertiary level. It is imperative, therefore that we introduce a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...