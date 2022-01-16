Buhari presides over Abuja event

The Annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, which began on October 28, 2021 with the lauching of emblems came to a close yesterday at the nation’s capital Abuja and 36 states capitals with the laying of wreaths as well as calls by the various stakeholders to improve the security of the country as well as welfare of the families of the soldiers who died on active service.

In Abuja, President Muhammdu Buhari presided over the ceremony which took place at the National Arcade opposite the Eagle Square in the Three Arms Zone, where the president inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by detachments of the Nigerian Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Nigerian Legion.

Prayers were offered by Christian and Muslim clerics for the peaceful repose of the souls of the dead and the health of the nation. Buhari laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as a mark of last respect to the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price to keep global peace and the nation’s territorial integrity.

Others who laid wreaths were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello represented by his Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, and his Defence counterpart, Gen. Bashir Magashi. Three volleys of 21 gun salute were fired at the event followed by the signing of the Remembrance Day anniversary register by the president accompanied by heads of the other branches of government, military chiefs and other top officials of government. Buhari thereafter released white pigeons to indicate the harmony at the venue and the nation.

Ganduje to military: Rid our nation of criminals

Muhammad Kabir Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state called on the Armed Forces to rise to the challenges of insecurity in the country and rid the nation of criminals. He made the call while responding to questions from newsmen after laying the wreath at the event in Armed commemoration in Kano on Saturday.

He explained that with the regard given to the past heroes, the security operatives in Nigeria will take their responsibility diligently.

He said: “There is no doubt this is a day we should be remembering every year. I congratulate the organizers for organizing the event for the last seven days and everything is concluded today.

“The importance of this day is to remember those who fought the civil wars and also who fought the Nigerian civil war so as to keep Nigeria one. There is no doubt we are benefitting from what they did in the past and therefore it is worthwhile to remember them.

“Also considering the security challenges we have in the country, this day is important so that our security operatives will take their responsibilities very diligently and very seriously so that we can continue to exist as one nation ridding ourselves of criminals among us.

Therefore, I in particular expect that the Nigeria Military now with the increase in welfare and the supplies of critical hardwire they required, the Army stands the chance to checkmate and completely eliminate the insurgency.”

Fallen heroes made supreme sacrifice –Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State at the Tafawa Balewa Square said that the sacrifice made by the fallen heroes was supreme and marked the symbol of the nation’s unity.

He charged members of the armed forces to continue to uphold the fine traditions bequeathed to the military by the departed soldiers. The Governor said the State had not only honoured the efforts of the fallen heroes by participating in the yearly remembrance, he said Lagos had also catered for the welfare of families of departed soldiers living in the State through various intervention programmes.

He said: “Today, we have come out in honour and in remembrance of fallen members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, who, at one time or the other, had been of great service to our nation and paid the supreme price to keep our unity and security. As a yearly tradition, the State Government comes together with military formations and veterans to commemorate this day in their honour and say that their sacrifices are not in vain.

“This is to continue to encourage the men of the Nigerian Armed Forces and to show them that the country will continue to remember them and ensure their efforts are not in vain.

As a Government, we have been supporting our soldiers to keep the territorial integrity of this nation secure, while working with them in the areas of intelligence gathering to ensure Lagos remains safe for our citizens and visitors.”

As Lagos Government supports families of fallen soldiers through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Sanwo-Olu said his administration had not left out military veterans residing in the State in Government’s welfare and intervention programmes packaged for exservice personnel. Other highlights of the event included Islamic and Christian prayers for the souls of the departed soldiers.

Sani- Bello to security agencies: Remain resolute to end insecurity

Daniel Atori Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State yesterday, at the Permanent Cenotaph, Minna, urged the security agencies to remain resolute to end the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He commended the men of Nigeria Armed Forces and other security agencies for protecting the lives of the people especially in dealing with insurgency and criminal elements, urging them not to relent.

The governor urged them to continue to protect the integrity of the nation, promising the support of the state government towards ending insecurity. The Governor acknowledged that the country has lost fine men and women of the armed forces in the line of duty which is why they are being remembered today(Saturday); pointing out that their efforts will not be forgotten.

For the widows of the fallen heroes, the governor stated that the state government is intensifying efforts to enroll them into skills acquisition programmes to make them self-reliant.

Ugwuanyi honours presents gifts to widows

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was at the Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu, on Saturday, to pray and honour the fallen heroes in commemoration of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD). Gov. Ugwuanyi who on arrival at the venue of the annual event, observed and inspected the Parade mounted by the Military, laid the Remembrance Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and released the pigeons symbolizing peace, after Christian and Islamic prayers were offered for the repose of the fallen heroes’ souls and the wellbeing of their families. The governor thereafter identified with wives of the fallen heroes present at the event and announced donation of gift items to them in commemoration of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Embrace peace to honour their sacrifices – Lalong

Musa Pam Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State paid tribute to the fallen heroes who made sacrifices for the unity, peace and stability of Nigeria, urging all citizens to honour their courage by living in peace with one another and exposing criminals. Lalong stated this during the laying of wreaths to commemorate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat, Jos. Lalong who spoke with journalists after the event said Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies have made sacrifices to not only keep Nigeria one, but also ensure that its territorial integrity is kept intact.

The Governor said Nigeria has in recent years been confronted by internal security threats that are compounded by lack of harmony and tolerance among Nigerians which has further stretched the security architecture.

He also said unless Nigerians deliberately work towards building a peaceful society by respecting one another, obeying the rule of law and exposing criminals, the security challenges will not be resolved because the capacity of the security agencies will continue to be overstretched.

Retired soldiers demand improved welfare

Uchenna Inya Abakaliki

Members of the Nigerian Legion, Ebonyi State Chapter have called on the Federal Government to look into the welfare of Ex-Service Men in the country.

They also called on the Government to look into the welfare of widows of soldiers who died in service and their children to alleviate their plights. Chairman of the Legion in the state, Captain Fidelis Ogodo disclosed this to journalists at Unity Square, Abakaliki the State capital. He noted that most of their members are really passing through difficult times and needed to be supported.

He called for the employment of some of their members who are still strong in order to take care of their families. On her part, the President of Military Widows Association, Mrs. Margaret Luke Diya lamented that the wives of Ex- Service Men who lost their lives in active service have been forgotten as according to her, nobody is asking for the welfare of their children. She called on the Federal Government to do everything possible to employ their children who have graduated from various institutions of higher learning as part of measures to assist their bereaved families.

Abdulrazaq seeks more support for security agencies

Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for more support for members of the Armed Forces and sister security agencies whose efforts the Governor said keep the country united and its people safe.

Speaking to reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, shortly after inspecting the guard of honour and laying of wreath in honour of fallen soldiers, the Governor urged members of the public to support families of fallen soldiers in every way possible as well as offer actionable intelligence to those still in active service. He said: Their sacrifice to keep the country safe and united cannot be overemphasized.”

“The patriotic roles being played by the gallant officers in the Service in curtailing insurgency and other security threats cannot be quantified. We salute all of them, including those of them who had lost their lives in the course of serving the nation.”

Ortom, Deputy, Tor Tiv others honour heroes in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his Deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu and the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse yesterday laid wreaths to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) Square in Makurdi. Governor Ortom on arrival at the event received a national salute from the parade after which he inspected the guard mounted by men of the Armed Forces before proceeding to perform the wreath laying ceremony.

The governor joined other dignitaries and top military officers in praying for Nigeria and her fallen heroes. He thereafter, released pigeons into the sky to signify peace for Nigeria. Governor Ortom had earlier at an interdenominational service to mark the historic event, conveyed the state government’s decision to support each family of security personnel who died in the course of defending the state from 2017 to date with N500,000 each. The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba and representatives of security chiefs in the country also laid wreaths at the occasion.

Labour of gallant men won’t go in vain -Makinde

Also, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Saturday, reiterated his administration’s determination to ensure the toils of the nation’s fallen heroes don’t go in vain.

The governor, said this at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, promised to keep encouraging and working closely with members of the armed forces and the survivors of the fallen heroes and heroines. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde equally performed the traditional wreath-laying at the event.

