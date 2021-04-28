News

Buhari presides over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 43rd virtual Federal Executive Council, meeting at the First Lady Conference Room, Presidential Villa Abuja.
Physically present at the virtual meeting are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.
Seven Ministers, who are also physically present at the meeting. are the Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama.
Others attending physically are the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; Minister of State Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk.

