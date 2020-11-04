Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 22nd virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, are physically present.

Seven ministers are physically attending the meeting. They are Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola Health, Osagie Ehanire, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Like this: Like Loading...