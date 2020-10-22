Buhari presides over National Security Council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the National Security Council meeting in the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which holds quarterly, is coming amidst ongoing unrest in different parts of the country.

In attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others are the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also present are the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director General of National, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i and the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

Ministers available are: Bashir Magashi (Defence); Rauf Aregbesola (Interior); Mohammad Dingyadi (Police Affairs) and Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs)

There are hopes that the meeting would focus attention on the escalating violence crisis and criminality going on in different parts of the country, particularly Lagos.

