Buhari promises credible elections, bids farewell to United Nations

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…promises support for rule of law in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York that a new President would represent Nigeria in the 78th session. In his farewell speech, he stressed his administration’s determination to entrench a process of free, fair, transparent and credible elections through which Nigerians would elect their leaders.

Buhari recalled that he would have first addressed the global body as military Head of State in 1984, but that hehadhisfirstopportunityin 2015 when he became a democratically elected President. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, the President thanked the world leaders who have cooperated with Nigeria in its efforts to tackle its various challenges while he also highlighted the country’s role in bringing peace and stability to West Africa. Buhari cited the country’s support for The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Chad during their political crisis.

He said: ”We believe in the sanctity of constitutional term limits and we have steadfastly adhered to it in Nigeria. We have seen the corrosive impact on values when leaders elsewhere seek to change the rules to stay in power. ”Indeed, we are now preparing for the general election in Nigeria next February. At the 78th UNGA, there will be a new face at this podium speaking for Nigeria. ”As President, I have set the goal that one of the enduring legacies I would like to leave is to entrench a process of free, fair and transparent and credible elections through which Nigerians elect leaders of their choice.”

On Nigeria’s support for democracy in West Africa, Buhari said in The Gambia, Nigeria helped guarantee the first democratic transition since independence and stood by the democratacally elected government in Guinea-Bissau when it faced mutiny. He added that following the tragic death of President Idris Deby Itno of Chad on the battlefield, Nigeria joined forces with its other neighbours and international partners to stabilize the country and encourage the peaceful transition to democracy, a process that is ongoing. He however pointed out that democracy, as a form of government, has its limitations because its wheels turn slowly and could require compromises that dilute decisions. Buhari said: ”Sometimes, it bends too much to special interests that exercise influence, not always for the general good, in a manner disproportionate to their numbers.

”But it has been my experience that a democratic culture provides a Government with the legitimacy it needs to deliver positive change.” Buhari said it was a great privilege to personally address the Assembly, 31 years later (2015), “as the democratically elected President of my country.” “As I approach the end of my second and final fouryear term, I am reminded of how much has changed in Nigeria, in Africa, and in the world, and yet, how some challenges remain,” he said. The President also focused on pressing international issues, including the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Climate Change, malignant use of technology, debt service suspension, among others.

 

