Buhari promises Nigerians access to potable water

…calls on NASS to pass Water Bill

President Muhammmadu Buhari has promised to ensure the delivery of potable water to all Nigerians irrespective of their locations. The President gave this commitment yesterday at the commissioning of the Zobe Regional Water Supply Scheme in Dutse-ma, Katina state. Buhari also called on state governments to build stronger partnerships with Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to provide infrastructure that would meet the growing needs of Nigerians. According to him, the Zone Water project was initiated by a previous administration in 1992, and the Federal Government had to work in collaboration with the state to ensure completion.

The President, who called on the National Assembly to expeditiously pass the Water Bill, said such was to attain the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)’s target. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said there would be need to mobilise funds from all sources, including the private sector, for the target to be realised.

He said: “This is where the need for quick passage of the National Water Resources Bill that made provision for the National WASH Fund, as well as regulatory environment for private sector involvement in the sector, become relevant. “I, therefore, call on the National Assembly to give attention to the Bill towards its passage into law as soon as possible.” He said Executive Order Number 9 was signed in support of the Clean Nigeria Campaign Implementation and improved funding of the sector from special sources. “The transformation being witnessed in the sector under the above listed efforts is highly commendable. I enjoin the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to continue the good work towards meeting our national aspirations as well as meeting the targets for water supply and sanitation under the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...