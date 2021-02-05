Buhari promises policies, c’ttee to advance youth inclusiveness in politics

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday promised that his administration would put in place policies and establish a committee to advance and engender the interest of the nation’s youths in politics. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President made this promise in a virtual meeting with APC youths held at the State House. The President noted that the ongoing registration and revalidation of members of the party across the country would further ensure a shared vision for the party, grassroots ownership and participation, and inclusiveness for youths.

He assured the youth of more party and government policies that would accommodate their interests with a committee on the way, largely of the young, that would specially take into cognisance and work for their interests. ‘‘Young people owe this country the responsibility to deploy their energy and creativity in every field, health, science, education, sports, agriculture, etc and bring up innovations that would be in tandem with the changing dynamics of the world. ‘‘While I will be looking forward to a more robust engagement with young people across the country, I wish to emphasise to you all that in me, you have a major supporter.

I will offer you my full support to grow in politics, public service, entertainment, entrepreneurship and many other sectors, because I know that the future we envisage as a country cannot happen without our youths. ‘‘In the days ahead, I will be engaging with the Minister for Youths, National Youth Leader of the party and others, to fine-tune continuous and deliberate strategy on how to better drive a more robust youth inclusion and participation in different sectors.’’

He said the future of the ruling party ‘lies in strengthened internal democracy, with transparent electoral processes, pro-people policies and programmes, and value of each member’s contribution to the party’s growth.’ Buhari said he envisaged a party where its true leadership would be determined by the membership saying; “I was in Daura to revalidate my membership and I encourage you all to do the same.

My belief and firm commitment is that politics is a game of numbers, and political power truly belongs to the people. Parties are built from the ground up. ‘‘So, I envisage a party that we can have transparent electoral contests, drive policies and programmes that are pro-people, and most importantly, have the members determine who represents them, not some leaders somewhere.”

Like this: Like Loading...