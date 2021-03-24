Buhari promises to assist victims of Katsina, Zamfara fire incidents

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to assist victims of Katisina and Zamfara state fire incidents.

This development was disclosed in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday. According to him, the President promised to work with the governments of Katsina and Zamfara States to assist traders affected by two devastating fire incidents in their major markets.

The meassage was delivered in the two states by a government delegation led by Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, in Katsina and Gusau, the two State capitals.

Buhari expressed concerns at the destruction of billions of Naira worth of goods and property in the inferno.

He noted that the unfortunate fire incidents came at a time when the effects of COVID 19 on economies around the world had taken a toll on virtually all businesses. Buhari also acknowledged that many of the traders had stocked wares in anticipation of the boom in sales in the period of the upcoming Ramadan and the Sallah festival that follows.

