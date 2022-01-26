Buhari proposes 18-month extension of subsidy removal policy

President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed an 18-month extension of the implementation of fuel subsidy removal policy. Recall, by the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the government ought to implement full removal of fuel subsidy by February 16 this year.

the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who briefed State House Correspondents after consultations with the President, also the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, said the government was proposing an amendment of certain sections of the PIA to shift implementation of subsidy removal by another 18 months.

He, however, stressed that the proposal was not definite as it would be subject to the approval of the National Assembly. By implication, the President would be proposing the shift of the implementation of fuel subsidy removal till around August, 2023 subject to ratification of the National Assembly.

Asked to be specific on the period of suspension, Sylva said: “We don’t intend to remove subsidy now. That is why are making this an-nouncement. “We also see the legal implication.

Thereissixmonths provision in the PIA which will expire in February and that is why we are coming out to to say that before the expiration of this time, as I said earlier, we will engage the legislature. We believe that this will go to the legislature; we are applying for amendment of the law so that we would still be within the law.

“We are proposing an 18 months extension but what the National Assembly is going to approve is up to them. We will approve an 18 months extension and then it is up to the National Assembly to look at it and pass the amendment as they see it.

“Somebody mentioned here the possibility of gradual increase, that is not on the table as well. Gradual or increment in whatever guise is not on the table.

“We are going to see how to rejig the law; this is not goingtobetheonlyamendment to the PIA. A few months ago, the President already proposed an amendment to the law.”

On why the President changed his mind on subsidy removal, the minister said Buhari, as a humanist, would not want the people to suffer the full consequences of the increase without proposed palliatives fully in place. He said that the President believed that certain structures must be in place before subsidy removal.

According to him, Buhari believed that the nation’s refineries were supposed to be performing at certain capacities and that Dangote Refinery, with other modular refineries, were supposed to be in operations while the conversion of Cars from PMS to gas ought to have been completed before the eventual removal of the subsidy.

Sylva disclosed that the 18-month proposed extension would give all the stakeholders time to ensure that the implementation was carried out in a manner that ensured all necessary modalities were in place to cushion the effect of the PMS subsidy removal, in line with prevailing economic realities.

He added that the President assured that his administration would continue to put in place all necessary measures to protect the livelihoods of all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable

