News

Buhari proposes 18-month extension of subsidy removal policy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…rules out gradual price increase

President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed an 18-month extension of the implementation of fuel subsidy removal policy.

Recall by the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the government ought to implement full removal of fuel subsidy by February 16 this year.

But, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who briefed State House Correspondents after consultations with the President, who is also the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, said the government was proposing an amendment of certain sections of the PIA to shift implementation of subsidy removal by another 18 months.

He, however, stressed that the proposal was not definite as it would be subject to the approval of the National Assembly.

By implication, the President would be proposing the shift of the implementation of fuel subsidy removal till around August, 2023 subject to ratification of the National Assembly.

Asked to be specific on the period of suspension, Sylva said: “We don’t intend to remove subsidy now. That is why are making this announcement.

“We also see the legal implication. There is six months provision in the PIA which will expire in February and that is why we are coming out to to say that before the expiration of this time, as I said earlier, we will engage the legislature. We believe that this will go to the legislature; we are applying for amendment of the law so that we would still be within the law.

“We are proposing an 18 months extension but what the National Assembly is going to approve is up to them. We will approve an 18 months extension and then it is up to the National Assembly to look at it and pass the amendment as they see it.

“Somebody mentioned here the possibility of gradual increase, that is not on the table as well. Gradual or increment in whatever guise is not on the table.

“We are going to see how to rejig the law; this is not going to be the only amendment to the PIA. A few months ago, the President already proposed an amendment to the law.”

On why the President changed his mind on subsidy removal, the minister said Buhari, as a humanist, would not want the people to suffer the full consequences of the increase without proposed palliatives fully in place.

He said that the President believed that certain structures must be in place before subsidy removal.

According to him, Buhari believed that the nation’s refineries were supposed to be performing at certain capacities and that Dangote Refinery, with other modular refineries, were supposed to be in operations while the conversion of Cars from PMS to gas ought to have been completed before the eventual removal of the subsidy.

Sylva disclosed that the 18-month proposed extension would give all the stakeholders time to ensure that the implementation was carried out in a manner that ensured all necessary modalities were in place to cushion the effect of the PMS subsidy removal, in line with prevailing economic realities.

He added that the President assured that his administration would continue to put in place all necessary measures to protect the livelihoods of all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court clears Tompolo’s firm, Akpolokemi, others of N34bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos has cleared Global West Vessel Specialist Limited, a firm linked to a former Niger Delta militants leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, of alleged N34 billion fraud. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2015 dragged the firm and eight others to court on […]
News Top Stories

MADAM FROM HELL: Woman in police net for drilling nail in maid’s head

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Woman in Enugu, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeugwu, is now cooling her feet at the Police Area Command, Abakpa, Enugu State, over an alleged case of domestic violence in Enugu on July 2. It was gathered that Ezeugwu allegedly inflicted bodily injury on her maid, even as she allegedly drilled two nails on the maid’s head. Good […]
News

ISWAP, Boko Haram trying to establish camps in Shiroro, Borgu

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

…we’ve spent over N5bn on security, others – SSG Daniel Atori, Minna Following the incessant attacks on various local government areas in the state, the Niger State Government has raised the alarm that the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram are planning to establish camps in Shiroro and Borgu local government areas. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica