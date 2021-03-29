Buhari: Quest for cleaner energy offers Nigeria opportunity to exploit gas resources

…says NLNG generated $114bn revenue

…plans to host 4th International Petroleum Summit

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the rising demand for cleaner energy in the world has offered Nigeria the opportunity to exploit gas resources for the good of the country.

The President, who disclosed that the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Cimpany has generated the sum of $114 billion over the years, affirmed that his government will this year host the 4th International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.

The President said these Monday in Abuja at the virtual Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) 2021 Pre-Summit Conference and official launch of the Decade of Gas.

He pledged that his administration would fully utilize the enormous gas resources in the country to uplift the economy and drive industrialization.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, while setting the agenda for the development of the gas industry in the next 10 years, said given the country’s potential of about 600 trillion cubic feet of gas, the commodity has the enormous potential to diversify Nigeria’s economy.

‘‘The rising global demand for cleaner energy sources has offered Nigeria an opportunity to exploit gas resources for the good of the country. We intend to seize this opportunity,’’ he said.

