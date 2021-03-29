Top Stories

Buhari: Quest for cleaner energy offers Nigeria opportunity to exploit gas resources

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…says NLNG generated $114bn revenue
…plans to host 4th International Petroleum Summit

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the rising demand for cleaner energy in the world has offered Nigeria the opportunity to exploit gas resources for the good of the country.
The President, who disclosed that the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Cimpany has generated the sum of $114 billion over the years, affirmed that his government will this year host the 4th International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.
The President said these Monday in Abuja at the virtual Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) 2021 Pre-Summit Conference and official launch of the Decade of Gas.
He pledged that his administration would fully utilize the enormous gas resources in the country to uplift the economy and drive industrialization.
In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, while setting the agenda for the development of the gas industry in the next 10 years, said given the country’s potential of about 600 trillion cubic feet of gas, the commodity has the enormous potential to diversify Nigeria’s economy.
‘‘The rising global demand for cleaner energy sources has offered Nigeria an opportunity to exploit gas resources for the good of the country. We intend to seize this opportunity,’’ he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

Maradona: 1960 – 2020: How I marked Maradona at the World Cup – Oliseh

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Sunday Oliseh, has described as a shock the death of Argentina great, Diego Maradona, who died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday at the age of 60. Oliseh as Nigerian defensive midfielder at the 1994 FIFA World Cup was given the job of marking Maradona in what would turn out to be Maradona’s last game […]
News Top Stories

NLC: Some states yet to implement N30,000 wage

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised concerns that some states were yet to commence implementation of the national minimum wage which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari one year and eight months ago.   After series of negotitions, the new minimum wage – N30,000 – was signed into law by President Buhari […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria escapes $1.5bn liability, gets $660,000 arbitration cost in U.S.

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

United Statesbased International Centre for Settlement of Investment Dispute headed by Prof. William Park has ordered Inter Ocean to pay the Federal Government of Nigeria $660,129.87 as reimbursement of its share of the arbitration costs incurred in the proceedings. The tribunal also absolved the Federal Government from any liability, maintaining that Nigeria did not breach […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica