Buhari re-appoints ex-UI ASUU Chair, Ajiboye, as TRCN boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed the former University of Ibadan ASUU Chairman, Prof. Segun Ajiboye, for another five years as Chief Executive/Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Ajiboye on Wednesday received his reappointment letter through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sunday Echono. While reacting, Aji-boye thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him for another five years. Ajiboye, who said that the reward for hard work was more work, stated that he would continue to reposition the teaching profession to global standards.

The TRCN boss added that he would pursue in the next five years, improvement in the welfare of teachers in Nigeria and deepen the deployment of technology in teaching. Ajiboye, who thanked the staff of TRCN for a successful first term, called for more support from TRCN staff to be able to achieve the lofty goals of the Council. “I want to thank Mr. President for the confidence reposed in me to be reappointed. The president has thrown another challenge at me to translate the vision to action.”

