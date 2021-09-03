News

Buhari re-appoints ex-UI ASUU Chair, Ajiboye, as TRCN boss

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed the former University of Ibadan ASUU Chairman, Prof. Segun Ajiboye, for another five years as Chief Executive/Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Ajiboye on Wednesday received his reappointment letter through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sunday Echono. While reacting, Aji-boye thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him for another five years. Ajiboye, who said that the reward for hard work was more work, stated that he would continue to reposition the teaching profession to global standards.

The TRCN boss added that he would pursue in the next five years, improvement in the welfare of teachers in Nigeria and deepen the deployment of technology in teaching. Ajiboye, who thanked the staff of TRCN for a successful first term, called for more support from TRCN staff to be able to achieve the lofty goals of the Council. “I want to thank Mr. President for the confidence reposed in me to be reappointed. The president has thrown another challenge at me to translate the vision to action.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dangote named 2020 most valuable brand

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the third consecutive year, Dangote Group has again emerged as the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for 2020. This is revealed in the 2020 edition of the annual brand evaluation,   “TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA”. Though still themed Top 50 Brand, however, 60 brands were evaluated as being top of the pack in commemoration […]
News

Portugal imposes local night-time curfews as COVID-19 cases hit record

Posted on Author Reporter

  Portugal will impose localised night-time curfews from Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases reached a record high, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced in the early hours of Sunday. “We cannot have the slightest doubt that everything must be done to contain the pandemic,” Costa told a news […]
News

Senate approves $2.6bn loan request for priority projects

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, approved the sum of $2.6 billion out of the $5.5 billion external borrowing request sent to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari in May last year. The approval was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts during plenary. The loan is part […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica