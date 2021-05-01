Buhari re-appoints heads of NCAC, NTDC, NFVCB

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of the Chief Executive Officers of the following government agencies and parastatals: National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). According to Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, those reappointed were Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director General NCAC, Folorunso Coker, Director General NTDC and Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director NFVCB. The President also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer/Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria. Ahmed was until his appointment, director of Culture in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Bauchi State.

Like this: Like Loading...