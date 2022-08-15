Buhari re-appoints media aide who lost APC primary in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed his former Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, as Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications. This was confirmed in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in an appointment letter addressed to Ahmad, dated July 20, 2022. Mustapha said the appointment took effect from July 19, 2022. Ahmad had resigned his previous position as Personal Assistant to the President in line with the presidential directive urging all political office holders wishing to contest elective office to resign. The presidential media aide lost his bid to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s primaries for Gaya, Ajingi, and Albasu Federal Constituency in Kano State.
Related Articles
Nigeria records 1,964 new COVID-19 cases
The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in Nigeria on Thursday as the nation reported a record number of new infections in one day. In a late-night tweet, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 1,964 new cases and seven deaths had been recorded across the country within 24 hours. This brings the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anambra guber: NASS Joint C’ttee meets INEC leadership, security heads
Barely 10 days to the Anambra governorship election, the National Assembly Joint Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, met with the leadership of the electoral umpire and heads of security personnel, to fashion out modalities to ensure hitch- free elections. This was as the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, claimed that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tinubu visits Bello, calls for support to extract Nigerians from poverty
Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, has visited the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to seek his support towards improving the lives of Nigerians. Tinubu visited Bello, who also contested the presidency, on Friday. Speaking during the visit, Tinubu said there is a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)