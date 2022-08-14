Buhari re-appoints media aide who lost APC primary in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed his former Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, as Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications.

This was confirmed in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in an appointment letter addressed to Ahmad, dated July 20, 2022.

Mustapha said the appointment took effect from July 19, 2022.

Ahmad had resigned his previous position as Personal Assistant to the President in line with the presidential directive urging all political office holders wishing to contest elective office to resign.

The presidential media aide lost his bid to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s primaries for Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu Federal Constituency in Kano State.

