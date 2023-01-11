Buhari re-appoints Nkom NIMCO DG

News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Obadiah Nkom as the Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NIMCO) for a second and final term of four years. This was contained in a release by his spokesman Femi Adesina yesterday. Nkom was first appointed on January 12, 2019 for an initial period of four years. Under his leadership, the body recorded 86% increase in revenue generation, raking in over N8.9 billion between 2019 and 2021 compared to N4.8 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2016 – 2018. This also accounts for about 50% of the contribution of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to the economy.

 

