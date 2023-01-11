Buhari re-appoints Nkom NIMCO DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Obadiah Nkom as the Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NIMCO) for a second and final term of four years. This was contained in a release by his spokesman Femi Adesina yesterday. Nkom was first appointed on January 12, 2019 for an initial period of four years. Under his leadership, the body recorded 86% increase in revenue generation, raking in over N8.9 billion between 2019 and 2021 compared to N4.8 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2016 – 2018. This also accounts for about 50% of the contribution of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to the economy.
Corruption: ICPC gives Lagos’ commissioner clean bill of health
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has cleared Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Arts, Mrs. Uzamot Akinbile-Yussuf of unlawful acquisition of property with public funds while in office. A group, the Parrot Deed International Network had on 2nd March, 2020, petitioned the ICPC, alleging that the two-time Commissioner had […]
LASUBEB chair lauds Victor and Winifred Awosika Foundation
The Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Wahab Alawiye- King, has commended the Victor and Winifred Awosika Foundation (VAWA), for its continued support for education in the state. The Foundation, yesterday, donated a fullyequipped vocational centre to the Maryland Inclusive School in Lagos. It also equipped the school’s music room and playground […]
…describes marriage as lifelong union
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that marriage should be a lifelong union, describing the institution as the foundation of the family. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, this was contained in a congratulatory message to the family of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who married off their daughter, Barrister Fatima […]
