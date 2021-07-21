Buhari re-appoints Obaseki UBTH Chief Medical Director

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Darlington Obaseki for a second term as Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin. In a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Public Relations Unit for the hospital, Mr. Joshua Uwaila and which copies were made available to journalists in Benin, he explained that the CMD received the letter of appointment for his second term from the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire in Abuja on Monday. According to Uwaila, the Minister described the renewal of the appointment of Prof. Obaseki by President Buhari as an attestation that the Medical Director performed well during his first tenure.
