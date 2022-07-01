News

Buhari re-appoints Oniha as DG, DMO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Patience Oniha as the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO) for the second term of 5 years in accordance with Section IV (9-i) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment ETC) Act 2003.

The renewal takes effect from today. According to a release by Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, Oniha’s reappointment was based on the significant achievements recorded by the DMO in the last 5 years under her leadership. Amongst the achievements was the introduction of Sukuk and Green Bonds to finance the development of infrastructure where there is a huge gap.

He said: “Under her watch, as part of the initiatives to improve the sustainability of the public debt and opening up avenues for raising long-term funds for corporates, the DMO introduced long-term Bonds with tenors of 30 years in the domestic and international markets.”

 

