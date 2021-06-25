Buhari re-appoints Shuaibu as FHA chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Senator Lawal Shuaibu, from Zamfara State, as chairman. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, other members of the board were Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; Adamu Maina Dadi, Yobe State; Engr. Adamu Ismaila, Adamawa State; Barrister Zubairu S. N., Nasarawa State; Chinyere Anokwuru, Abia State; Yinka Ogunsulire, Ondo State: Veronica N. Shinnaan, Plateau State; Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Rivers State and Olajumoke O. Akinwunmi, Ogun State. Buhari’s approval of the appointment into the board took into cognisance requisite competence, experience and network in the housing industry to actualise the administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.

