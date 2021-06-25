Buhari re-appoints Shuaibu as FHA chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Senator Lawal Shuaibu, from Zamfara State, as chairman. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, other members of the board were Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; Adamu Maina Dadi, Yobe State; Engr. Adamu Ismaila, Adamawa State; Barrister Zubairu S. N., Nasarawa State; Chinyere Anokwuru, Abia State; Yinka Ogunsulire, Ondo State: Veronica N. Shinnaan, Plateau State; Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Rivers State and Olajumoke O. Akinwunmi, Ogun State. Buhari’s approval of the appointment into the board took into cognisance requisite competence, experience and network in the housing industry to actualise the administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.
Related Articles
NESG to FG: Nigeria’s business space over regulated
The Nigerian Economy Summit Group has said that Nigerian business space is over regulated. Declaring its position to the Federal Government yesterday, it noted that to navigate the economy from the current state, governments must lead the way towards its recovery and resilience. The group said this was achievable by expanding economic opportunities […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: PDP calls for comprehensive police reform
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for comprehensive reform of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). The party’s also supported the five-point demand of the protesting youths against the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus in a statement, called for a judicial panel of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court grants Adoke permission to travel for medical check up
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday granted permission to a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), to travel for medical check-up at the United Arab Emirate (UAE). Recall that Adoke had fled to the UAE shortly after leaving office in 2015. He consequently returned to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)