Buhari reads riot act: I’ll deal with troublemakers

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the troubles in some parts of the country to a few people with resources and influence. Consequently, he has read riot act to the troublemakers: I’ll identify and deal with them in due course. On his part, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has warned that Nigeria risks imminent disintegration if citizens do not remain calm and united in the face of current security challenges and emerging ethno-regional conflicts in the country. The President, while receiving a delegation of Borno/Yobe Elders’ Forum, who paid him a courtesy visit yesterday, said that the stability of the country was of paramount importance to him. Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said that the Federal Government will continue to work towards it despite the actions of a few people. He said: “We need this country.

We will continue to work for its stability. I feel that whatever happens, we will continue to make it, and will keep on praying to God so that for those who feel that they don’t need Nigeria, we will succeed over their intentions and actions. “I am confident that we will eventually convince the small number of people with resource and influence that are a nuisance to this great country. God willing, we will identify them, and deal with them. I am extremely concerned about your constituency like the rest of the country.” Responding to request of upgrade and development of infrastructure in the states, the President said he would prioritize development in education.

“We are aware of the infrastructure deficit. Our priorities will be education because all our citizens know that children within a certain age must receive it, otherwise if they miss it, the future is destroyed.” He expressed appreciation to the leaders for coming to terms with the positive improvement that has occurred in the states since the inception of the administration.

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said the leaders were in Abuja to thank the President for the tremendous improvement in their states and to intimate him with some of the prevailing socio-economic conditions. Also speaking at the event, Arch. Ibrahim Bunu and Gambo Gubio expressed appreciation to the President as well as the armed forces for their commitment and sacrifices in bringing a new lease of life to the North-East. They requested for completion of long-standing infrastructure and on-going projects in the states, especially roads.

They also called on the President to continue oil exploration in the Chad Basin initiated when he was the Minister of Petroleum in the 70s and the recharging of the Lake Chad which the President is passionate about. Also on the delegation were Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, former Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, as well as senators, traditional rulers and elders in the two states. Meanwhile, Abubakar, who is also Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), has expressed concerns over the recent attacks in parts of the country.

Speaking with journalists at his country home in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, the erstwhile military ruler called on state governors to take full responsibility of managing the divergent voices and frustrations within their states and prevent situations that could fuel disunity, anarchy and disintegration. He also said that there was the need for all Nigerians to come together to overcome the challenges confronting the country. His words: “In the last two weeks or so, tension has been growing in the country and embers of disunity, anarchy and disintegration are spreading fast. If care is not taken, this might lead us to a point of no return.

“As if the continued insurgency in the country, the kidnap and armed robbery, is not cup full, the recent happenings in some part of the country; of ethnic attacks is unfortunate and is adding to the problems. “We at the National Peace Committee wish to add our voice to the voices of millions of Nigerians calling for calm in these difficult times.

These times demand that we all join hands together to resolve our challenges so as to keep our country united. We do not have the luxury of trading blames. “Thousands of our people are homeless and refugees across the length and breadth of their own country.

“We know the difficulties that our farmers have faced in the last few years and that the harvests will be a serious challenge this year. Therefore, let us all rally together in these hard times, make the required sacrifices and remain vigilant, standing by one another,” he pleaded. Abubakar appealed to governors of the various states to sheathe their swords, tone down their rhetorics and take full responsibility for managing the divergent voices and frustrations within their states.

He also charged the new Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police to rise up to the urgent demands of the moment, by rallying their troops and deploying the best strategy for ending this tragic war that has continued to consume and destroy the foundations of the country.

“We hope that based on their (Service Chiefs’) field experiences in this war, they can draw up a well-coordinated programme to ensure that all our resources are deployed to achieve the much-needed victory in this avoidable war. “It is true that we are all in a state of fear and collective anxiety. However, the last thing we need is for the enemy to sense a lack of unity on our part or a break in our ranks,” he said. Abubakar urged the traditional institutions, religious leaders as well as development associations, including non-governmental organisations, to work towards mobilizing Nigerians on the need to live in peace with one another.

Like this: Like Loading...