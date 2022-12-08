News

Buhari reaffirms commitment to democracy in Africa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…returns to Daura after G’Bissau trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed the commitment of Nigeria to work with Guinea Bissau and other countries towards sustaining and strengthening democracy and good governance in the sub-region and the entire African continent. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President gave the assurance in the course of a one-day State Visit to the embattled West African country, giving words of encouragement to the people of the country for standing with the democratically chosen administration of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló against threats by undemocratic forces.

Welcoming the conferment of the country’s highest national honour, the Amilcar Cabral Award upon him and the naming of a major street in Bissau, the capital city, after him, Buhari said: “In the course of this one-day official visit to Bissau today, we had an opportunity to review the state of our bilateral relations, and to share concerns on the challenges facing us in the region.

“I very much appreciate the naming of two roads in my honour, as well as being conferred with the highest honour of Guinea Bissau. “I am personally grateful to you, your government and the people of this fine country. “I believe all of these were possible because of the persevering stand of Nigeria in ensuring that Guinea Bissau remains on the side of Democratic Governance.

“Nigeria’s strong stand through the ECOWAS, in insisting and pushing for the full implementation of the Conakry Peace Agreement by imposing sanctions on 19 individuals who impeded the implementation of the Conakry Agreement helped to restore peace that now prevails in Guinea Bissau. “Guinea Bissau and Nigeria have come a long way. Our cordial relations date back to Guinea Bissau’s liberation struggle from Portugal when Nigeria supported the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde.”

 

Our Reporters

