Business

Buhari reaffirms confidence in Nigerian insurance sector

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has again reaffirmed his confidence in the ability of Nigerian underwriters to excel and be at par with their counterparts globally under the right business environment. Buhari, who made the declaration at the just concluded 47th Africa Insurance Organisation Conference held in Lagos, specifically commended the role played by the underwriters at the peak of COVID-19 crisis. President Buhari, who was elated by the roles played by the operators, had in the past applauded them and recently singled out their contributions to the economy.

While thanking the underwriters for making the country proud by successfully organising the conference, the the President said the discussions held at the conference were germane and critical in helping Nigeria and Africa rebuild. On the industry’s contribution during the fight against COVID-19, he said: “I once again use this opportunity to commend the Nigerian insurance industry for identifying with the government through the provision of life insurance set of packages for frontline medical and paramedical personnel in the course of this fight. Your support and solidarity in these times are highly appreciated,” he said. On the AIO conference, President Buhari, submitted that there was a great future for insurance industry in Africa and urged insurance firms in Nigeria to take advantage of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to grow non-oil sector of the economy through innovation.

He noted that the insurance sector would play a vital role in the diversification of the economy by bringing “necessary stability, economic sustainability, revenue generation, job creation and financial inclusiveness. “There is a great future for the Insurance industry in Africa. We only need to put the right mechanism in place for it to thrive.

I assure you that this administration has and will continue to support Insurance growth in Nigeria and Africa at large. “I commend the leadership of the AIO for the resilience, foresight and perseverance in ensuring that the African Insurance market strives to meet its expectations in the global market notwithstanding the prevailing challenges.” President Buhari said the theme of the conference, “Rebuilding Africa’s Economy: An Insurance Perspective,” was apt and well thought out to respond to the reality of the moment as many governments try to devise ingenious ways to manage their economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19.

“The pandemic has indeed changed many perspectives that have forced leaders across the globe to think hard for remedies. “I want to assure you that we in Nigeria are doing everything humanly possible to ensure coordinated approach to the pandemic and reaching out to other African leaders on possible best options to fully revive the African economy in which I strongly believe the Insurance industry has a vital role to play,” he added. The president noted that COVID- 19 presented a global challenge which led to lockdown of many countries, travel restrictions, and issuance of many health protocols, affecting all human, social and economic interactions that made hosting of the conference impossible in 2020. “COVID-19 is still a serious challenge in many countries across the globe. However, adequate protocols have been put in place to curb its spread and vaccination is in progress.

“We understand as a government and nation the need to frontally tackle some of the disruptions to our social, economic and health occasioned by the pandemic by putting in place sufficient measures that allow the system to function. “We are aware that the AIO’s Conference and Annual General Meeting is rotated amongst member states in order to provide a forum for exchange of information and strategies on market development while promoting regional knowledge and integration. President Buhari said the Federal Government received the news of the decision of the Executive Committee of the AIO granting Nigeria the hosting rights of this 47th edition of the AIO Conference with pleasure, adding that as a country, Nigeria is ever grateful for the opportunity. The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, while speaking at the closing ceremony of the conference, applauded the operators for putting the country at the spotlights and charged them work towards having homegrown international insurance conglomerates.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Google braces to keep internet users safe

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Search giant, Google, has launched initiatives across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, bolstering its continued efforts to keep children, young people, and families safe online. Aligning with the theme of this year’s global Safer Internet Day, “Together for a better Internet”, Google said it has teamed up with several organisations across the continent to boost […]
Business

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest fuel consumer. But a stronger dollar and receding fears of a supply disruption from […]
Business

COVID-19: Australia braces for biggest postwar deficit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s budget is set to plunge into its biggest deficit since World War Two this year as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades and forces policymakers to roll out hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus. Although Australia has managed the pandemic better than most developed nations, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica