News

Buhari reappoints Kuru, Uneze, Ismail as AMCON’s MD, EDs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Mr. Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director, Mr Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria(AMCON) for the final term of five years.

 

According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, this was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate, seeking confirmation of the nominees by the Upper Chamber in accordance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act, 2010.

 

Similarly, in another letter to the President of the Senate in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Act, 2010, President Buhari asked the Senate to confirm the nominations of Mr Bello Hassan as the Managing Director, and Mr Mustapha Muhammad Ibrahim as Executive Director of the corporation.

 

The two nominees are to succeed Mr Umaru Ibrahim and Prince Aghatise Erediuwa, whose second terms end on December 8, 2020 as Managing Director and Executive Director (Operations) respectively.

 

Meanwhile, Hon. Omolola Abiola Edewor, is to continue as Executive Director (Corporate Services) in the NDIC until her second and final term ends on January 24, 2022.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court’s order legitimizing hijab still subsists – Osun Govt

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Osun State government has warned public schools against violating the order of court that legalized use of hijab for female Muslim students in the state, insisting that the order was still in force. Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Kehinde Olaniyan, in a circular released yesterday, noted that the issue of hijab had been settled […]
News

Drinking tea, coffee daily can cut death risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Drinking plenty of both green tea and coffee has been linked to a lower risk of dying from any cause among people with Type 2 diabetes. According to the findings of a new research published by online journal; ‘British Medical Journal’ (BMJ), Open Diabetes Research & Care, drinking four or more cups daily of green […]
News

Bayelsa West: Court dismisses APC’s case against Dickson

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, yesterday dismissed a case filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against former governor of the state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson. The presiding Judge, Justice Jane Nyang of the Federal High Court dismissed the APC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: