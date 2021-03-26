Buhari reappoints Okoh as DG, BPE

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Alex Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), for a second term of four years. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Akande said the renewal would take effect from April 10, 2021.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director- General, Bureau of Public Enterprises for a second term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1) (a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatisation and Commercialisation) Act, 1999. “This renewal will take effect from April 10, 2021.

“The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatisation and commercialisation of governmentowned enterprises in the country. “BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatisation. “In the last four years, BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities.”

Like this: Like Loading...