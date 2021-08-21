News

Buhari reappoints Oloyede, Bobboyi, other exam CEOs

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede as the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) and the Executive Secretaries of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed. for another tenure of five years with effect from 1st August, 2021. Also approved to be reappointed and serve in their capacities for another tenure of four years, were Hamid Bobboyi as the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) who got his approval earlier.

In addition, Buhari equally approved the appointment of Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre. A terse statement made available to newsmen by Director, Press and Public Affairs of the Ministry of Ed- ucation, Ben Goong on Friday in Abuja, noted that the reappointments and fresh appointment were based on recommendations from the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu. “It will be recalled that Mr. President had earlier approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo- Abanihe as Registrar/ CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four (4) years to sustain the efforts at sensitizing Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy.

