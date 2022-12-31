Buhari reappoints Prof. Adeyeye NAFDAC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye as the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), for a second tenure of five years. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha (CFR), who conveyed the approval of the President to Prof. Adeyeye, noted that her tenure renewal took effect from December 1.

A statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja by the Director Public Affairs NAFDAC, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, noted that the “Director-General’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years, especially the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3. “Adeyeye, who officially assumed duty today (Friday), was received by some staff at the Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, will be unfolding her plans for the second tenure after the holidays.”

