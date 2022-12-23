News Top Stories

Buhari receives 2021 PSC audited reports, 2023 budget proposal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the 2021 audited reports and the 2023 budget proposal of the Police Service Commission (PSC). This came as he restated the commitment of his administration to the improvement of the welfare of the police. The reports and budget proposal were presented to Buhari by the acting Chairman Justice Clara Ogunbiyi. The President said: “I particularly note that accommodation for police officers is very critical and this administration has made the welfare of police officers and men, and indeed, the armed forces a top priority.”

To underscore the importance of quality welfare in effective service delivery, he said: “I know that when officers and men are posted on duty or assignments and they know that their families live in barracks with facilities, schools, clinics and a conducive living environment, their morale is boosted and they would discharge their duties with courage and efficiency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Stop Anambra killings now, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

THE House of Representatives has called on the relevant security agencies to immediately nip in the bud the growing incidences of killings in Anambra State.   The call was made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chris Azubogu (PDP, Anambra) on the urgent need to curb the increasing spate of killings in […]
News

Lagos to vaccinate 5m children against measles

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Lagos State Government has announced commencement of 2022 integrated measles vaccination campaign for children aged nine to 59 months between June 17 to 24, and from June 27 to July 4, in all 57 local government areas (LGAs) and local council development areas (LCDAs) of the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, […]
News

NSCDC pledges commitment to journalists’ safety

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, has pledged commitment to the safety of journalists in the state. Commandant of the corps, Niyi Ajibola, who disclosed this yesterday at an event organised to mark the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crime Against Journalists in Abeokuta, stressed the need for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica