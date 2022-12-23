Buhari receives 2021 PSC audited reports, 2023 budget proposal

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the 2021 audited reports and the 2023 budget proposal of the Police Service Commission (PSC). This came as he restated the commitment of his administration to the improvement of the welfare of the police. The reports and budget proposal were presented to Buhari by the acting Chairman Justice Clara Ogunbiyi. The President said: “I particularly note that accommodation for police officers is very critical and this administration has made the welfare of police officers and men, and indeed, the armed forces a top priority.”

To underscore the importance of quality welfare in effective service delivery, he said: “I know that when officers and men are posted on duty or assignments and they know that their families live in barracks with facilities, schools, clinics and a conducive living environment, their morale is boosted and they would discharge their duties with courage and efficiency.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...