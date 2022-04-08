News

Buhari receives Adamu, assures APC of masses’ support in electoral battles

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday officially received the newly-elected Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Adamu emerged the consensus candidate at the March 26 convention held in Abuja. In a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President assured the new APC helmsman that he would continue the struggle to entrench democratic principles in politics and the affairs of governance. He said: “Today, we should all be happy that the party has nursed its wounds and healed itself sufficiently to march forward to face the challenges of the coming state and general elections.

“When I reflect on policies of the administration on the economy and, specifically, in the development of agriculture, infrastructure, ICT and innovation and the welfare measures we have put in place for women, the youth and the lessprivileged members of the society, I get fresh confidence that our citizens will continue supporting the APC in our electoral battles.

“Our government is working for the betterment of the country. Our policies and programmes aim at nothing but the betterment of the country and its people. Essentially, the party should take the programmes of the government to the people to infuse confidence into them.” Buhari, once again, commended the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for the conduct of the congresses and convention, leading to the emergence of the Adamu-led National Executive Committee, saying, “we cannot thank you enough for all that you did.” He urged the new party chairman to be fair and firm as he was known to be, in all his dealings

 

Our Reporters

