Buhari receives Anambra D/Gov Okeke, into APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally received the Deputy Governor of Anambra, Nkem Okeke, into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Okeke who defected last week from the All Peoples Grand Alliance (APGA), into the APC, was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala-Buni, and the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma. Uzodinma, who is also the Chairman, Anambra State Gubernatorial Campaign Council, told the State House Correspondents, yesterday, that Okeke was presented to the president by the Chairman of the APC’s Interim National Committee of the APC. He told newsmen that many prominent politicians were defecting to the APC because of the developmental projects of the Buhari administration in the South East. “Our people are now willing to join the winning team, which is the APC party.

At the last count, eight members of the House of Representatives from APGA and PDP have joined the APC. “Just this afternoon, the Deputy Governor of Anambra joined the APC and has been presented to the president. So, what is remaining? “If there is any strong parameter for conducting an opinion poll, this exodus of legislators and the second in command in Anambra should automatically translate into electoral victory,” he said. Commenting on the stayat- home order by IPOB in the South East, the governor said the order had been politicized, adding that the opposition elements were raising false alarm about people being killed just to cause confusion. “The stay-at-home order is also being politicized because those issuing the order are faceless.

We’ve not seen either through newspapers or through broadcast order directing people to sit at home. Rather, what we know that is happening is this paparazzi mentality of trying to put fear into our people and make innocent people vulnerable. As I speak to you, the stay-at-home order is not being obeyed in Imo,’’ he said. The governor disclosed that he used the opportunity of the meeting to thank President Buhari for his recent visit to Imo.

