Buhari receives appreciation team from Ogun, commends quality of projects

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received illustrious citizens of Ogun State, who went to show appreciation for his official visit to the state a fortnight ago in the State House. During the visit, the President had commissioned landmark and legacy projects like roads and housing estates, which he described as “projects of outstanding quality” during the ‘thank you’ visit.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President particularly said the new roads would cut travel time considerably, lauding Governor Dapo Abiodun for also working hard on security, and other projects that touch the lives of the people. He recalled that he began his military career in Abeokuta as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army, “so I will always see Ogun as home.”

The President appreciated Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of the State, who was in the delegation, saying “we have known each other for a very long time.” Abiodun said the visit was to “express appreciation for the love you have shown our state, and your visit has reassured us that you love our people, and you will continue to give us deserving support.” He assured that he would continue to make life abundant for the people of Ogun State through adequate security and economic emancipation.

 

