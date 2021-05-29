News Top Stories

Buhari receives briefings from Jonathan on Mali crisis

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has received briefings from former President Goodluck Jonathan on the ongoing political crisis rocking Mali. Jonathan is Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator to the West African country. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the former President briefed Buhari on the current situation in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the Chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

He added that the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation. Speaking at the meeting, Buhari called on the actors in the political crisis in Mali to come together for the peace and unity of the country. Buhari said, “a situation where most parts of the country are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of peace, not a further escalation of the crisis.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Fr. Mbaka reappears in Enugu

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka has reappeared. Residents in Enugu jubilated when he was seen in live video update on Wednesday afternoon by BBC Pidgin. He was in an open roof car waving to protesters who surrounded him alongside operatives of the Nigeria Police Force. […]
News

Black Saturday: Fire kills 10 newborn babies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ten newborn babies died on Saturday in a fire at a state-run hospital in western India, officials said. There were 17 infants in the unit for sick newborn babies when the fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday at the Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra state. Seven infants died due to […]
News Top Stories

Illegal charter operators, economic saboteurs –Airline

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

lLauds NCAA for nabbing culprit, seeks stiffer penalty for offenders   More plaudits have come the way of Nigeria’s aviation regulatory body, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (AIB) for nabbing an illegal charter operator masquerading as simply using his aircraft for private operations. This is coming as Chairman, West Link Airlines, Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia described […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica