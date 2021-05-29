Buhari receives briefings from Jonathan on Mali crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari has received briefings from former President Goodluck Jonathan on the ongoing political crisis rocking Mali. Jonathan is Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator to the West African country. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the former President briefed Buhari on the current situation in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the Chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

He added that the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation. Speaking at the meeting, Buhari called on the actors in the political crisis in Mali to come together for the peace and unity of the country. Buhari said, “a situation where most parts of the country are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of peace, not a further escalation of the crisis.”

Like this: Like Loading...