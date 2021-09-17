Buhari receives Fani-Kayode into APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has received ex-Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Fani-Kayode, who served duringº the Olusegun Obasanjo government, was presented to the President by the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala-Buni. Briefing State House Correspondents after the presentation, Fani-Kayode said he dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join hands with the ruling party in moving the country forward. According to him, Nigeria is on the verge of another civil war if not revamped by the political class.

Asked whether he would be influencing his counterparts remaining in the opposition to defect to the APC, Fani-Kayode said there were many in the PDP eager to join him. He disclosed that he was working on the governors Ifeanyi Ugwanyi (Enugu), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) to dump the PDP for the APC. He said, “There are many, people. If you ask my friend and brother, Governor Matawalle here, there are many people within the PDP, who really do want to come over to the APC. I was there and very instrumental when Governor (Dave) Umahi joined the APC. I was there and very instrumental when Governor (Ben) Ayade did the same thing. I was there and very instrumental when my friend and brother governor of Zamfara, Governor (Bello) Matawalle did the same thing.

“There are many others, some of the most remarkable men in this country are still within the ranks of the PDP, it’s our job to try to win them over. Now, if you don’t mind me mentioning names, somebody like the governor of Enugu State, the governor Oyo State, and of course, my good friend, the governor of Bauchi State, great friends of mine, and I sincerely hope that they too may end up coming in this direction.” The ex-minister added that the most important task at hand for Nigerians, regardless of party affiliation, was to defeat terrorism and foreign elements bent on destabilizing the country.

Like this: Like Loading...