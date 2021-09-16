Buhari receives Fani-Kayode into APC

…as ex-minister claims responsibility for Umahi, Ayade, Matawalle’s decampment to ruling party

…hints Enugu, Bauchi Oyo Govs may follow suit

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially received the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, who was minister under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, was presented to the President by the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala-Buni.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the presentation, Fani-Kayode said he dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to join hands with the ruling party in moving the country forward.

According to him, Nigeria is currently at the verge of another civil war if not revamped by the political class.

Asked whether he would be influencing his counterparts remaining in the opposition to decamp to the APC, Fani-Kayode said there were many in the PDP eager to join the ruling party.

He disclosed that he was working on the governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Bauchi Governor, Bala Muhammed and Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to dump the PDP for the APC.

“There are many, people. If you ask my friend and brother, Governor Matawale here, there are many people within the PDP, who really do want to come over to the APC. I was there and very instrumental when Governor (Dave) Umahi joined the APC. I was there and very instrumental when Governor (Ben) Ayade did the same thing. I was there and very instrumental when my friend and brother governor of Zamfara, Governor (Bello) Matawale did the same thing.

“There are many others, some of the most remarkable men in this country are still within the ranks of the PDP, it’s our job to try to win them over. Now, if you don’t mind me mentioning names, somebody like the governor of Enugu State, the governor Oyo State, and of course, my good friend, the governor of Bauchi State, great friends of mine, and I sincerely hope that they too may end up coming in this direction,” he said.

He, however, added that the most important task at hand for Nigerians, regardless of party affiliation, was to defeat terrorism and put to shame foreign elements bent on destabilizing the country.

On how he would defend his criticisms of the APC in the past, he said he was ready to account for whatever he said in the past when confronted with superior arguments.

