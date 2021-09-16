News

Buhari receives Fani-Kayode into APC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

…as ex-minister claims responsibility for Umahi, Ayade, Matawalle’s decampment to ruling party

…hints Enugu, Bauchi Oyo Govs may follow suit

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially received the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, who was minister under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, was presented to the President by the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala-Buni.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the presentation, Fani-Kayode said he dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to join hands with the ruling party in moving the country forward.

According to him, Nigeria is currently at the verge of another civil war if not revamped by the political class.

Asked whether he would be influencing his counterparts remaining in the opposition to decamp to the APC, Fani-Kayode said there were many in the PDP eager to join the ruling party.

He disclosed that he was working on the governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Bauchi Governor, Bala Muhammed and Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to dump the PDP for the APC.

“There are many, people. If you ask my friend and brother, Governor Matawale here, there are many people within the PDP, who really do want to come over to the APC. I was there and very instrumental when Governor (Dave) Umahi joined the APC. I was there and very instrumental when Governor (Ben) Ayade did the same thing. I was there and very instrumental when my friend and brother governor of Zamfara, Governor (Bello) Matawale did the same thing.

“There are many others, some of the most remarkable men in this country are still within the ranks of the PDP, it’s our job to try to win them over. Now, if you don’t mind me mentioning names, somebody like the governor of Enugu State, the governor Oyo State, and of course, my good friend, the governor of Bauchi State, great friends of mine, and I sincerely hope that they too may end up coming in this direction,” he said.

He, however, added that the most important task at hand for Nigerians, regardless of party affiliation, was to defeat terrorism and put to shame foreign elements bent on destabilizing the country.

On how he would defend his criticisms of the APC in the past, he said he was ready to account for whatever he said in the past when confronted with superior arguments.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CSOs reject plot to remove NSA, demand probe of $1bn arms deal

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Conference of States Civil Society Network yesterday demanded an immediate probe into the alleged $1 billion arms deal raised by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, even as they condemned plots from some quarters to remove the NSA for his revelations. The Network also expressed concern about the scale of insecurity in the […]
News

Controversial waivers: Reps summon Finance Minister, DG budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

House of Representatives public accounts committee yesterday invited the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Director- General (DG) of the Budget Office of the Federation, Dr. Ben Akabueze and other officials of the ministry to shed light on duty waivers granted to some companies.   One of the notable cases […]
News

Okowa to SSG: Shun complacency, dereliction of duty

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday tasked the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Patrick Ukah and other political appointees in the state to shun complacency, negligence and dereliction of duty to complete his ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra of his administration.   The governor, who harped on dedication to duty, said this while swearing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica