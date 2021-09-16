News

Buhari receives FIFA President

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari received the delegation from FIFA led by its President Gianni Infantino and one of his VPs who is the president of the Confederation of African Football(CAF) Dr Patrice Motsepe Thursday in Abuja.

After the visit, Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare led them to see the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Anxiety as Anambra faces security chal

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Three months ago Anambra State woke up to learn about the killing of four policemen at Omogho and Mkpologwu communities in Aguata and Orumba North Local Government Area by unknown gunmen. A few weeks later three policemen and two soldiers were also killed by the same unknown gunmen at Okacha junction and Awkuzu junction in […]
News Top Stories

FG shuts Third Mainland Bridge Saturday, Sunday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government, yesterday, announced a two-day total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for a concrete work on some sections. The Federal Controller of Works in the state, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the closure would begin from midnight of October 30 and end […]
News Top Stories

Banks garner N28.8trn customer deposits in nine months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country saw a significant increase in customer deposits in the first nine months of  this year, 9M 2020 results released by the lenders show.   New Telegraph’s analysis of 11 lenders’ 9M 2020 financial statements, for instance, shows that they grew their total customer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica