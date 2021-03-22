Buhari receives new defectors to APC, Bankole, Daniel, in Aso Rock

…APC not poaching PDP members, says ex-Ogun gov

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa.

Both politicians from Ogun State were presented to the President at the Presidential Villa by the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, and Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Governors of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru and Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu.

Daniel was governor of Ogun State from 2003 to 2011 while Bankole was Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria (2007–2011) on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bankole defected from African Democratic Party (ADP) where he contested for the governorship position in Ogun State in 2018 while Daniel left the major opposition PDP where he played prominent roles in the 2018 general elections.

Buni, while briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting with Buhari said they came to present the new party members to the president who expressed delight at the caliber of the defectors.

