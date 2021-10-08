News

Buhari receives NNPC incorporation certificate, wants firm to be global oil coy

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the certificate of incorporation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited with the capitalization of N200 billion at the Presidential Villa.

This came as the President said the country expected the Board of Directors to turn the newly incorporated company to a global oil firm it deserved and desired.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that under the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the NNPC was expected to transform to a limited liability company, a fact that has now been accomplished.

The President described the incorporation as “a significant milestone in our quest to create an enduring National Energy Company that can compete with its global peers and deliver value to its shareholders, the Nigerian people.”

He said his expectation was for a speedy transition through taking all steps required to transfer assets, human and material, “and without wasting time to capitalize the company as required by the Petroleum Industry Act.”

The President added that he was happy to note that the National Assembly has confirmed his nominations for the Board and Management of the two regulatory institutions, and expected immediate take-off to facilitate effective implementation of the provisions of the PIA on accelerated gas development and optimization of oil production and support for energy transition.

In his remarks, Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari, said the incorporation was, “history made again, a massive transformation from what we know, to where we are going,” under Buhari’s leadership.

He added that lots of values have been delivered in the past six years, “and we still have further accountability and values to deliver.”

