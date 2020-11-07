Buhari receives report on ‘Lagos destruction’ from Sanwo-Olu

President Muhammadu Buhari has received reports of destruction of public and private properties by hoodlums after the protests for an end to police brutality and scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (#End- SARS) by the youth from the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Presidency Nigeria tweeted #AsoVillaToday, “President @MBuhari this afternoon met with governor @ jidesanwoolu of Lagos.

The governor presented a report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.” The governor, however, declined to take questions from State House Correspondents, at the end of the meeting. Recall that the ministers from the South-West, who were directed to relocate to their home states for the purpose of dousing the tension created by the #ENDSARS protests and the lawlessness that followed, recommended that a thorough investigation into the Lekki Tollgate Plaza shooting incident, particularly the role of the military.

In their report presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, they had also recommended that the Federal Government should assist businesses affected by arson and looting in Lagos and other parts of the country through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Economic Council (NEC). They specifically recommended the use of the CBN Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related avenues to assist victims of the arson attack across the country, beginning with Lagos State.

