Buhari reconstitutes Federal Mortgage Bank’s board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, this was with a view to repositioning the bank as a core banking institution with core competence in mortgage finance. Recall that the President had in January this year, appointed Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, a chartered accountant and a well-known financial expert as chairman of the board. In the new board, Hamman Madu, representing the North East with a background of over 30 years in the mortgage industry is now the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer.

Other members are Umar Zubaida, Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services representing the North West Chukwuma Kingsley, Executive Director, Business Development & Portfolio Management (BD&PM) representing the South- South; Mustapha Lukman Olayiwola, Executive Director, Loans & Mortgage Services (L&MS) representing the North Central; Asein Abimbola from the South West representing the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; Ejezie Sandra Nkechi. , South East, representing the public as well as two representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The appointment of the board took effect from April 13, with the exception of the Chairman, Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, whose appointment took effect from January 5, this year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...