News

Buhari reconstitutes Federal Mortgage Bank’s board

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, this was with a view to repositioning the bank as a core banking institution with core competence in mortgage finance. Recall that the President had in January this year, appointed Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, a chartered accountant and a well-known financial expert as chairman of the board. In the new board, Hamman Madu, representing the North East with a background of over 30 years in the mortgage industry is now the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer.

Other members are Umar Zubaida, Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services representing the North West Chukwuma Kingsley, Executive Director, Business Development & Portfolio Management (BD&PM) representing the South- South; Mustapha Lukman Olayiwola, Executive Director, Loans & Mortgage Services (L&MS) representing the North Central; Asein Abimbola from the South West representing the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; Ejezie Sandra Nkechi. , South East, representing the public as well as two representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The appointment of the board took effect from April 13, with the exception of the Chairman, Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, whose appointment took effect from January 5, this year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cross River: Wike can’t impose governorship candidate on us – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A political group in Cross River State, the Southern Senatorial Group, yesterday cautioned Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike and those working with him to stop any move to impose a governorship candidate on the people of the state for the 2023 general election. The group spoke while reacting to a recent statement by Governor Wike […]
News

FG reiterates commitment to mitigating COVID-19 impact on children

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to continue to mitigate the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said. Speaking at the virtual plenary session of the Annual General Meeting of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) yesterday, the minister said children were among […]
News

ADC unveils plans to take over Ebonyi in 2023

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ebonyi State, yesterday vowed that it would rule the state in 2023.   The party also boasted that it would sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level in the next presidential election. Director of ADC Ambassadors in the state, Ndubuisi Moses stated this during the party’s meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica